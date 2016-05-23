FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Seadrill receives over $61 mln from North Atlantic after contract termination
#Market News
May 23, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Seadrill receives over $61 mln from North Atlantic after contract termination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Seadrill Ltd

* Seadrill receives notice of contract cancellation for the west Hercules, which was originally contracted for drilling in Norway with North Atlantic Drilling Ltd

* In accordance with contract, company will receive a lump sum payment of approximately $61 million, plus dayrate and reimbursement of costs associated with demobilization

* The West Hercules is currently being marketed for new work

* Seadrill owns 71.06 percent in North Atlantic Drilling Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
