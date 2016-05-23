FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mondo TV sells 50 pct of exploitation rights in two TV series to New Information Tech
May 23, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mondo TV sells 50 pct of exploitation rights in two TV series to New Information Tech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA :

* Executed an agreement with New Information Tech for acquisition by latter of 50 percent of exploitation rights of Final Fight and Naraka series

* Agreement for acquisition of 50 percent rights to Final Fight and Naraka series is worth $5 million for each project

* Purchaser will also take care of distribution of new series for five years in China

* New Information Tech is a company based in Taiwan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

