BRIEF-De La Rue says sells Cash Processing Solutions Ltd

May 23 (Reuters) - De La Rue Plc

* Sale of cash processing solutions limited

* Sale of cash processing solutions limited and related subsidiaries to CPS Topco LIMITED, a company owned by Privet Capital

* Concluded that cash processing is non-core to group's business

* Under terms of agreement, De La Rue has received 2.1 mln stg upon completion of transaction

* Deferred consideration totalling 1.5 mln stg will be payable in two equal instalments on first and second anniversaries of transaction

* Transaction is anticipated to be cash neutral overall to group at completion

* In relation to sale, group expects to recognise a 23.4 mln stg non-cash exceptional charge in 2015/16.