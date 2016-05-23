FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Photocure: Share capital increase in connection with exercise of options
May 23, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Photocure: Share capital increase in connection with exercise of options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Photocure ASA :

* Says has resolved share capital increase in connection with exercise of options

* Upon completion of issuance of shares, company's share capital will be increased with a total of 17,067 Norwegian crowns ($2,052.63), by issuing 34,134 new shares

* Shares are issued at an average subscription price of 30.20 Norwegian crowns

* After completion, share capital of Photocure will be 10,755,214.50 crowns divided on 21,510,429 shares, each with a nominal value of 0.50 crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3147 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

