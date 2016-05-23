BRIEF-Legal & General acquires £3bn uk annuity portfolio from aegon

May 23 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group Plc acquires 3 billion pound ($4.35 billion) UK annuity portfolio from Aegon

* Transaction has been structured initially as a reinsurance contract and covers approximately 27,000 of in-payment policyholders

* Legal & general retirement has written approximately 550 million pounds of total annuities year to date, in addition to 3 billion pound Aegon transaction

* In full year 2015 legal & general retirement completed 2.4 billion pounds of bulk annuity deals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6894 pounds) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)