May 23 (Reuters) - Marfin Investment Group Holdings SA :

* Issues bond of 150.0 million euros ($168.09 million) to refinance existing debt to Eurobank Ergasias

* New bond covered by Eurobank Ergasias

* Refinancing agreement provides long-term restructuring of company's loan with extension of 3 years, till October 2019 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)