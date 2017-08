May 23 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc :

* Flexjet, LLC is previously undisclosed customer that purchased 20 challenger 350 jets

* Order, announced on april 1, 2016, is valued at approximately $534 million us, based on 2016 list prices for standard-equipped aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)