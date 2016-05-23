BRIEF-Cyrus Capital Partners to buy Catalyst Paper

May 23 (Reuters) -

* Cyrus Capital Partners Enters Into Letter That Serves As Expression Of Intent With Few Other Parties Related To Potential Acquisition Of Catalyst Paper Corp - Sec filing

* Cyrus Capital Partners to pursue a transaction involving acquisition of the equity and the exchange of certain debt of catalyst paper corp

* Cyrus capital partners owns 44.41 percent stake in catalyst paper corp Source text: (1.usa.gov/1RjMUEM)