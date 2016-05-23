FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cyrus Capital Partners to buy Catalyst Paper
#Market News
May 23, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cyrus Capital Partners to buy Catalyst Paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) -

* Cyrus Capital Partners Enters Into Letter That Serves As Expression Of Intent With Few Other Parties Related To Potential Acquisition Of Catalyst Paper Corp - Sec filing

* Cyrus Capital Partners to pursue a transaction involving acquisition of the equity and the exchange of certain debt of catalyst paper corp

* Cyrus capital partners owns 44.41 percent stake in catalyst paper corp Source text: (1.usa.gov/1RjMUEM) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

