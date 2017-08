May 23 (Reuters) - Egalet Corp

* Settles patent litigations with Purdue Pharma

* Settlement relates to alleged patent infringements against Egalet and product licensor Acura Pharmaceuticals for Oxaydo Tablets CII

* Says there are no financial obligations to either party