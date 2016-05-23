BRIEF-Visa says U.S. payments volume growth of 10 pct overall in April

May 23 (Reuters) - Visa Inc

* Says U.S. Payments volume growth of 10 percent overall in April, with 10 percent growth in credit and 10 percent growth in debit cards

* April processed transactions grew 9% yoy

* Says cross border volumes grew 5 percent in the period between april 1 - 30, 2016, year-over-year Source text: (1.usa.gov/25hoyIZ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)