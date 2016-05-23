BRIEF-Vector Capital sends letter to Covisint board saying "it is time to sell the company"

May 23 (Reuters) - Vector Capital
* Says it has concluded that only as a private company can Covisint Corp realize its full potential
* Board stating "it is time to sell the company" - sec filing
* Board to purchase the co at a market premium price
* Signing "Go Shop" period to validate that the price offered was the highest obtainable
* Vector Capital says it is Covisint's second largest shareholder with over 8.5% of the total shares outstanding in the co