BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic: Positive results from Phase 1 Trial of broad spectrum RSV vaccine

May 23 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* Announces positive top line results from a Phase 1 Trial of a novel, broad spectrum RSV vaccine in healthy adult and elderly populations

* Says vaccine induced a broad immune responses against all RSV subtypes

* MVA-BN RSV was well tolerated, with no unexpected or serious adverse reactions

* Additional data is maturing and is expected to be presented at a later date, including additional T cell data