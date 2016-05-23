FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tribune Publishing rejects revised Gannett takeover proposal
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2016 / 11:35 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Tribune Publishing rejects revised Gannett takeover proposal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Tribune Publishing Co :

* Tribune Publishing rejects revised Gannett takeover proposal

* “board has again rejected Gannett proposal as not in best interests of tribune shareholders”

* Invited Gannett to agree to mutual non-disclosure agreement under which both parties could engage in due diligence and discussions

* “continue to have serious doubts about Gannett’s ability to enter into a transaction”

* “stand ready to work with Gannett to assess whether there is a path forward that will create more value”

* Board has set no timetable for concluding discussions

* Invited Gannett to discuss to assess whether a transaction in “best interests of Tribune and Gannett shareholders can be negotiated”

* “we stand ready to work with Gannett to assess whether there is a path forward that will create more value” for shareholders

* Believe $70.5 million growth capital investment from Nant Capital “will support Tribune’s transformation strategy” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.