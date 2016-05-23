BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch appoints new brand presidents

May 23 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co :

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Appoints new brand presidents

* Kristin Scott has been appointed as brand president of Hollister Co

* Stacia Andersen to lead Abercrombie & Fitch/Abercrombie Kids

* Andersen was most recently senior vice president of merchandising of Target Corporation

* Scott was most recently executive vice president, general merchandise manager at Victoria's Secret