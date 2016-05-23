FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Xura says termination fee of $12.85 mln with respect to superior proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Xura

* If merger agreement terminated by co or Sierra Private holding with respect to superior proposal, co to pay $12.85 million termination fee

* If agreement terminated due to breach of covenants, warranties, sierra private holdings to pay reverse termination fee of $38.55 million to co

* Subject to some other conditions, termination fee for co to pay to sierra private holdings may be $22.49 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

