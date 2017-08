May 23 (Reuters) - Chemocentryx Inc :

* Chemocentryx announces presentation of positive results from Phase II ANCA-associated vasculitis clear trial of orally administered complement 5a receptor inhibitor CCX168 at the 53rd ERA-EDTA congress

* Treatment with CCX168 successful in achieving clinical efficacy endpoints