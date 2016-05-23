BRIEF-Oaktree Capital comments on Tribune Publishing-Gannett deal

May 23 (Reuters) -
* Believe it incumbent upon tribune publishing's board to establish an independent committee with its own independent advisors
* Would be in best interests of tribune shareholders for independent committee to evaluate, respond to gannett's proposal
* Independent committee to consider gannett's proposal and determine tribune's response
* Never received a $15 per share offer for tribune publishing's shares from an independent third party - sec filing
* On may 20, tribune chairman ferro asked if we would sell our shares to unidentified party
* Declined to sell shares to unidentified party; better price than $15per share to be available if board engaged "constructively" with gannett
* Do not know anything about identity of "purported buyer" of tribune's shares or whether deal could have been arranged Source text: (1.usa.gov/1WcdA27)