May 23 (Reuters) - Midland States Bancorp Inc

* Sees IPO of 3.9 million shares of its common stock priced between $22.00 and $24.00 per share - SEC filing

* Says co is offering 3 million shares , while the selling shareholders are offering 827,748 shares of co's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)