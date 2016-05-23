BRIEF-Carbo Ceramics Carbo places $25 mln of subordinated debt due 2019 and announces filing of shelf registration statement

May 23 (Reuters) - Carbo Ceramics Inc

* Carbo places $25 million of subordinated debt due 2019 and announces filing of shelf registration statement

* That it has placed $25 million of 7% unsecured subordinated notes with two members of its board of directors

* Notes will mature on april 1, 2019 and require semi-annual interest payments

* Filed shelf registration to permit company to offer and sell up to $300 million of various debt and equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)