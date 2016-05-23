FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Cambrex Corp says Co, subsidiary borrowers and guarantors entered into a credit agreement
May 23, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cambrex Corp says Co, subsidiary borrowers and guarantors entered into a credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Cambrex Corp

* On may 18, 2016, cambrex corp, subsidiary borrowers party thereto and subsidiary guarantors party thereto entered into a credit agreement

* Agreement includes $150 million incremental facility pursuant to which co may increase revolving credit commitments or establish class of term loans

* Credit agreement relating to a five year $500 million revolving credit facility with wells fargo bank - sec filing

* Terminated its existing $250 million revolving credit facility pursuant to credit agreement, dated as of november 2, 2011 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

