May 23, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Genmab gets European conditional marketing authorization for Darzalex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Genmab

* Says the European Commission (EC) has granted a conditional marketing authorization for first-in-class CD38 antibody Darzalex (daratumumab) for multiple Myeloma

* Says the European approval follows the November 2015 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Darzalex for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior lines of therapy, including a PI and an immunomodulatory agent, or who are double-refractory to a PI and an immunomodulatory agent.

* Says in August 2012, Genmab granted Janssen Biotech, Inc. an exclusive worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize Darzalex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

