BRIEF-21Vianet announces US$388 million investment from Tus-Holdings

May 23 (Reuters) - 21vianet Group Inc

* 21Vianet announces us$388 million investment from tus-holdings

* Share subscription price of approximately us$2.712 per ordinary share, or us$16.274 per ads

* Investment will be comprised of newly issued 31,996,874 class a ordinary shares and 111,053,390 class b ordinary shares

* After closing of transaction, tus-holdings will, hold approximately 21.4% equity ownership in 21vianet

* Investor agrees to be restricted from transferring or otherwise disposing of newly issued shares within 180 days after closing