a year ago
BRIEF-21Vianet announces US$388 million investment from Tus-Holdings
#Market News
May 23, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-21Vianet announces US$388 million investment from Tus-Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - 21vianet Group Inc

* 21Vianet announces us$388 million investment from tus-holdings

* Share subscription price of approximately us$2.712 per ordinary share, or us$16.274 per ads

* Investment will be comprised of newly issued 31,996,874 class a ordinary shares and 111,053,390 class b ordinary shares

* After closing of transaction, tus-holdings will, hold approximately 21.4% equity ownership in 21vianet

* Investor agrees to be restricted from transferring or otherwise disposing of newly issued shares within 180 days after closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

