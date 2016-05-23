FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tribune Publishing receives $70.5 mln investment from NANT Capital
May 23, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tribune Publishing receives $70.5 mln investment from NANT Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Tribune Publishing Co

* Tribune Publishing receives $70.5 million growth capital investment from NANT Capital

* Agreed to issue an aggregate of 4,700,000 shares of its common stock to NANT Capital at $15.00 per share

* Patrick Soon-Shiong has been invited to join Tribune Publishing board of directors as vice chairman

* Announced it has entered into a term sheet with NantWorks, llc for a co-exclusive, non-transferable, fee-bearing license

* Under term sheet, Tribune Publishing will issue to NantStudio, llc 333,333 shares of tribune common stock

* Tribune Publishing will be entitled to retain first $80 million in revenues derived from licensed patents royalty free Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
