a year ago
BRIEF-Steilmann disposes first assets, sells subsidiary
#Apparel & Accessories
May 23, 2016 / 11:10 AM

BRIEF-Steilmann disposes first assets, sells subsidiary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Steilmann SE :

* Successfully disposes first assets

* Administrator Frank Kebekus sells subsidiary Nienhaus and Lotz (N&L) Global Player Business GmbH

* Further negotiations with potential investors in advanced stages

* Sale of first subsidiary of Steilmann SE has been finalised against wider context of finalising new investor structures for Steilmann Fashion Group

* Involved parties have agreed that conditions of transaction will not be disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
