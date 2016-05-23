BRIEF-Steilmann disposes first assets, sells subsidiary

May 23 (Reuters) - Steilmann SE :

* Successfully disposes first assets

* Administrator Frank Kebekus sells subsidiary Nienhaus and Lotz (N&L) Global Player Business GmbH

* Further negotiations with potential investors in advanced stages

* Sale of first subsidiary of Steilmann SE has been finalised against wider context of finalising new investor structures for Steilmann Fashion Group

* Involved parties have agreed that conditions of transaction will not be disclosed