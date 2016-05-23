FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Sanofi says Pascale Witz, executive VP, diabetes & cardiovascular, to leave company on June 1
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sanofi says Pascale Witz, executive VP, diabetes & cardiovascular, to leave company on June 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Sanofi

* Sanofi announces changes to executive committee aligned to its strategic roadmap 2020

* Pascale witz, executive vice president, diabetes & cardiovascular, will leave company on june 1

* Suresh kumar, executive vice president, external affairs, has decided to return to united states for personal reasons

* Plans to name at a later date an executive vice president, consumer healthcare who will be a member of executive committee

* Olivier brandicourt will serve as acting head of external affairs until a replacement is found to succeed suresh kumar

* Suresh has agreed to continue to represent sanofi's interest in u.s. Until year-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.