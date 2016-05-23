BRIEF-Hemispherx Biopharma amends and restates agreement with myTomorrows

May 23 (Reuters) - Hemispherx Biopharma Inc

* Hemispherx amends and restates agreement with myTomorrows for the early access program for rintatolimod in Europe

* Executed an amended and restated agreement with Impatients, N.V., a Netherlands based company doing business as myTomorrows

* MyTomorrows will perform EAP activities in Europe, Turkey to include supply of rintatolimod for treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome