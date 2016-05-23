FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shanda Media Ltd reports 11.7 pct stake in Lending Club - SEC filing
#Funds News
May 23, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shanda Media Ltd reports 11.7 pct stake in Lending Club - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Shanda Media Limited -

* Shanda Media Limited reports 11.7 pct Stake in Lending Club Corp as of May 11 - SEC filing

* Shanda Media Limited says acquired the securities in Lending Club because it believes that they represented an attractive investment opportunity

* Shanda Media says it may seek to engage in discussions with the Lending Club board, and/or other stockholders concerning co's business, operations, future plans

* May engage legal, financial advisors to assist Lending Club in review, may evaluate strategic alternatives that may be available in future Source text - 1.usa.gov/1WMW997 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

