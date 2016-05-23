BRIEF-Rebosis Property Fund strikes deal with Billion Group Ltd

May 23 (Reuters) - Rebosis Property Fund Ltd

* Related party transaction, internalisation of management and withdrawal of cautionary

* Will acquire from Billion and/or its subsidiaries an interest in 3 dominant regional shopping centres and 2 service businesses

* On closing date, a portion of consideration in an amount of R5,307.2 billion will be paid

* Balance of consideration in an amount of R700.0 million will be deferred and settled

* Sees FY headline earnings per share for 2017 at 93.01 cents and HEPS for fy2018 at 86.08 cents