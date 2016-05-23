BRIEF-Fitch: Bankrupt E&P companies less likely to seek dips

May 23 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Bankrupt E&P companies less likely to seek dips; distressed investors wait out volatility

* Energy defaults and bankruptcies are expected to continue

* "Distressed debt funds and private equity firms are poised to play a greater role in bankruptcy"

* Distressed energy firms face a dearth of traditional funding options and have limited choices

* Many highly leveraged shale producers cannot generate sufficient cash flow to sustain debt service and fund operations