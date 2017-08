May 23 (Reuters) - ABN AMRO Group NV :

* ABN Amro Holding issues another 500 million euros ($559.65 million) green bond

* 500 million euros bond has a maturity of 6 years and has been issued at midswaps + 52 basis points Source text: abn.com/1XN3C6Z Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)