BRIEF-RiT Technologies in doubt over ability to continue as going concern

May 23 (Reuters) - Rit Technologies Ltd :

* "Believes that there is a substantial doubt about its ability to continue its operations as a going concern"

* No progress was made relating to collection of overdue debts of RiT cis (Russia)

* Requested loan amount of $3 million under terms of loan agreement between RiT and STINS COMAN was not fulfilled up to now

* Due to recent resignations, company currently has only one director serving - Mr. Sergey Anisimov

* Due to financial difficulties company is facing, Hanan Samet resigned from RiT's board of directors