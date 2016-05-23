FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Stock Spirits says Western Gate nominees win shareholders vote
May 23, 2016 / 3:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stock Spirits says Western Gate nominees win shareholders vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group Plc

* Result of AGM

* 85.02 percent shareholders present at AGM vote to approve directors remuneration report

* 77.76 percent shareholders pressent at the AGM vote to re-elect Mr David Maloney a director

* 54.14 percent shareholders pressent at the AGM voted to conduct further review of M&A strategy

* Vote by shareholders at AGM leads to the appointments of Alberto Da Ponte and Randy Pankevicz to the board

* Board will also proceed with identifying and appointing two additional independent non-executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

