BRIEF-Park National says entered agreement for 10 mln credit facility

May 23 (Reuters) - Park National Corp

* Park National Corp says on May 18, 2016 co entered into a credit agreement, dated as of May 18, 2016 with U.S. Bank National Association

* Park National Corp says under credit agreement, U.S. Bank has made available to co a revolving credit facility in maximum principal amount of $10.0 million

* Park National Corp Says Maturity Date Under Credit Agreement Is May 17, 2017