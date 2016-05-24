FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valartis Group FY loss of CHF 58.4 mln for continued and discontinued operations
#Financials
May 24, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valartis Group FY loss of CHF 58.4 mln for continued and discontinued operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Valartis Group AG :

* FY group loss of 58.4 million Swiss francs for continued and discontinued operations (previous year on a comparable basis: group loss of 73.3 million francs)

* FY income from interest was significantly lower: down by 1.0 million francs to minus 2.2 million francs

* Once Valartis Group AG and Valartis Finance Holding AG have successfully recovered, group structure will be realigned and new business model will be established Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
