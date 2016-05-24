FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galenica decides to appoint new CEO for Vifor Pharma
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 24, 2016 / 4:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Galenica decides to appoint new CEO for Vifor Pharma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Galenica AG :

* Vifor Pharma to further strengthen company management to ensure continued strong growth

* Galenica Board of Directors has decided to further strengthen the management of Vifor Pharma by appointing a new CEO and the recruitment process has been initiated

* Galenica group will be divided once the new CEO of Vifor Pharma has been appointed and settled into their role

* Galenica anticipates that the division will be completed no later than the end of 2017 Source text - bit.ly/1qGaw0u Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
