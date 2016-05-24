FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Safe Orthopaedics issues new tranche of OCABSA for 500,000 euros
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Safe Orthopaedics issues new tranche of OCABSA for 500,000 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Safe Orthopaedics SA :

* Safe Orthopaedics announces the issuance of a new tranche of OCABSA representing a total debt debenture of 500,000 euros ($560,650.00)

* This tranche corresponds to 50 convertible notes with a nominal value of 10,000 euros each, representing a total debt debenture of 500,000 euros, with warrants attached.

* 400 tranche warrants may further be issued, should next shareholders’ meeting approve such issuance

* Should 500 tranche warrants be exercised By Safe Orthopaedics, maximum total bond debenture will be 5.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8918 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.