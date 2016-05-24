BRIEF-Safe Orthopaedics issues new tranche of OCABSA for 500,000 euros

May 24 (Reuters) - Safe Orthopaedics SA :

* Safe Orthopaedics announces the issuance of a new tranche of OCABSA representing a total debt debenture of 500,000 euros ($560,650.00)

* This tranche corresponds to 50 convertible notes with a nominal value of 10,000 euros each, representing a total debt debenture of 500,000 euros, with warrants attached.

* 400 tranche warrants may further be issued, should next shareholders’ meeting approve such issuance

* Should 500 tranche warrants be exercised By Safe Orthopaedics, maximum total bond debenture will be 5.0 million euros