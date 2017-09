May 24 (Reuters) - Card Factory Plc :

* Total sales growth of 6.5% (Q1 FY16: +7.5%)

* In Q1 ended 30 April 2016, revenue increased by +6.5% (Q1 FY16: +7.5%)

* Continued store roll out with 20 net new stores opened (Q1 FY16: 19)

* Strong pipeline of new store opportunities for remainder of financial year

* Board's expectations for full financial year unchanged