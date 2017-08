May 23 (Reuters) - Csx Corp

* Csx names senior operations leaders

* Mike smith, vice president-network operations, will move into new role of vice president-ptc and strategic implementation

* Bob frulla, vice president-northern region, will replace smith as vice president-network operations

* Csx corp says all of changes are effective june 1