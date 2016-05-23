BRIEF-New Argen Hldgs says intends to sell up to 5.4 mln shares in Coca Cola HBC

May 23 (Reuters) - New Argen Holdings Limited :
* Intended sale of ordinary shares in Coca Cola HBC AG by New Argen Holdings Limited
* Announces that it intends to offer for sale up to approximately 5.4 million existing ordinary shares of Coca Cola HBC AG
* Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited has been appointed as sole global coordinator and sole bookrunner in respect of placing
* Placing will take place via an accelerated bookbuild, which will be launched with immediate effect