FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-New Argen Hldgs says intends to sell up to 5.4 mln shares in Coca Cola HBC
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
May 23, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-New Argen Hldgs says intends to sell up to 5.4 mln shares in Coca Cola HBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - New Argen Holdings Limited :

* Intended sale of ordinary shares in Coca Cola HBC AG by New Argen Holdings Limited

* Announces that it intends to offer for sale up to approximately 5.4 million existing ordinary shares of Coca Cola HBC AG

* Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited has been appointed as sole global coordinator and sole bookrunner in respect of placing

* Placing will take place via an accelerated bookbuild, which will be launched with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.