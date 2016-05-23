FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Amano tying annual dividend to net profit - Nikkei
May 23, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Amano tying annual dividend to net profit - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to add dropped word “Nikkei”)

May 23 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Amano plans to raise its dividend for the year ending March 2017 if the Japanese Information Systems Developer meets its net profit target - Nikkei

* Amano Corp overall sales are seen rising 2% to 122 billion yen for the year ending march 2017 - Nikkei

* Amano Corp intends to pay out 46 yen per share for year ending March 2017 if it misses the profit target - Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/1Tz6hhI) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

