May 23 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* Allergan's botox vista (botulinum toxin type a) receives national marketing authorisation in japan for treatment of crow's feet lines in adult patients

* Japanese ministry of health, labour and welfare has approved an additional use for botox vista as a treatment for crow's feet lines