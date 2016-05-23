FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dow Chemical, DuPont appoint Howard Ungerleider as CFO of DowDupont

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co

* Dow and dupont announce senior leadership appointments for dowdupont

* Howard ungerleider will become chief financial officer for dowdupont

* Stacy fox will become general counsel for dowdupont

* Charles j. Kalil will become special counsellor to executive chairman of dowdupont

* Says edward d. Breen , chair and chief executive officer of dupont, will become chief executive officer of dowdupont

* Appointments will be effective upon completion of proposed merger transaction, which is expected to close in second half of 2016

* Howard ungerleider will become chief financial officer for dowdupont

* Says in addition to other duties, liveris will have responsibility for material science business

* Consummation of intended business separation transactions is not expected to exceed 18-24 months after merger close

* Says breen will have responsibility for agriculture and specialty products businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
