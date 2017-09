May 24 (Reuters) - Gemalto NV :

* RAKBANK chooses Gemalto to support migration to contactless EMV payments in the United Arab Emirates

* Gemalto is supplying RAKBANK with its dual interface cards, which will be personalized by the bank using the already implemented Gemalto Dexxis issuance system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)