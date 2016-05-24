FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tiger Brands says H1 total HEPS rises 14 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 24, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tiger Brands says H1 total HEPS rises 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands Ltd

* Group turnover* up 9% to R15,9 billion for six months ended 31 March 2016

* Six month HEPS* unchanged at 978 cents

* Interim dividend per share up 7% to 363 cents

* Total HEPS up 14% to 975 cents for the six months ended March 31

* Outlook for balance of year remains challenging, with downside risk to macro-economic environment

* Key challenge will be to maintain volume momentum notwithstanding price increases that are currently being taken to partly offset cost pressures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

