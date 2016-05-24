FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Singulus Technologies signs two precontracts for delivery of production machines for CIGS Thin-Film Modules
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
May 24, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Singulus Technologies signs two precontracts for delivery of production machines for CIGS Thin-Film Modules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Singulus Technologies AG :

* Signs two precontracts for the delivery of production machines for CIGS Thin-Film Modules

* Anticipated placing of orders agreed in letters of intent includes delivery of machines of CISARIS, VISTARIS and SELENIUS type

* Overall order value for singulus technologies exceeds 110 million euros ($123.31 million)in total and is split between two factory sites of group in China

* Will review their impact on current forecasts for key financial results for year 2016 and 2017 and will inform markets about a necessary adjustment of forecasts, if required Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.