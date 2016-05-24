BRIEF-Singulus Technologies signs two precontracts for delivery of production machines for CIGS Thin-Film Modules

May 24 (Reuters) - Singulus Technologies AG :

* Signs two precontracts for the delivery of production machines for CIGS Thin-Film Modules

* Anticipated placing of orders agreed in letters of intent includes delivery of machines of CISARIS, VISTARIS and SELENIUS type

* Overall order value for singulus technologies exceeds 110 million euros ($123.31 million)in total and is split between two factory sites of group in China

* Will review their impact on current forecasts for key financial results for year 2016 and 2017 and will inform markets about a necessary adjustment of forecasts, if required Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)