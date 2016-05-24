FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S Immo Q1 gross profit was 24.0 million euros
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 24, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-S Immo Q1 gross profit was 24.0 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - S Immo AG :

* Q1 net income for period increases to 27.6 million euros ($30.94 million)

* Q1 total revenues amounted to 46.3 million euros (Q1 2015: 44.3 million euros), exceeding prior-year figure

* Q1 EBIT was up significantly on previous year at 55.3 million euros (Q1 2015: 18.6 million euros)

* Q1 gross profit was 24.0 million euros (Q1 2015: 23.3 million euros)

* Q1 FFO I rose by 39 percent and totalled 8.8 million euros as at March 31, 2016 (Q1 2015: 6.3 million euros)

* Will submit a proposal to raise dividend to 0.30 euro per share to annual general meeting on June 03, 2016

* Outlook for rest of 2016 is very positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.