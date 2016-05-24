BRIEF-S Immo Q1 gross profit was 24.0 million euros

May 24 (Reuters) - S Immo AG :

* Q1 net income for period increases to 27.6 million euros ($30.94 million)

* Q1 total revenues amounted to 46.3 million euros (Q1 2015: 44.3 million euros), exceeding prior-year figure

* Q1 EBIT was up significantly on previous year at 55.3 million euros (Q1 2015: 18.6 million euros)

* Q1 gross profit was 24.0 million euros (Q1 2015: 23.3 million euros)

* Q1 FFO I rose by 39 percent and totalled 8.8 million euros as at March 31, 2016 (Q1 2015: 6.3 million euros)

* Will submit a proposal to raise dividend to 0.30 euro per share to annual general meeting on June 03, 2016

* Outlook for rest of 2016 is very positive