BRIEF-NEL partners with Praxair for Norwegian hydrogen refulleling station
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 6:10 AM / in a year

BRIEF-NEL partners with Praxair for Norwegian hydrogen refulleling station

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Nel ASA :

* Uno-X Hydrogen AS, a NEL ASA joint venture, has entered into an agreement with a Norwegian affiliate of Praxair as a strategic alliance to install 20 hydrogen refuelling stations, covering all the major cities in Norway by 2020

* As part of the agreement, Praxair’s Norwegian affiliate will aqcuire a 20 percent ownership interest in the joint venture

* Following the agreement, Praxair’s Norwegian affiliate will hold 20 percent of Uno-X Hydrogen, with Uno-X Gruppen and NEL holding 41 percent and 39 percent, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

