May 24 (Reuters) - Kingfisher Plc

* Q1 sales of £2.7 billion, +3.6% lfl

* Trading in line with expectations

* We continue to feel confident in our ability to deliver our plan

* France total sales +2.2% (lfl +0.2%)

* UK & Ireland total sales +1.2%. Lfl +6.2%

* Sales in Poland +12.6% (lfl +10.8%)

* Sales in Russia -5.7% (lfl -4.5%)