FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Next Biometrics Q1 net loss widens to NOK 49.5 million YoY
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
May 24, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Next Biometrics Q1 net loss widens to NOK 49.5 million YoY

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Next Biometrics Group ASA :

* Q1 total revenue 5.2 million Norwegian crowns ($621,786) versus 2.4 million crowns year ago

* Operating revenue in Q1 of 2016 was 5.2 million crowns, compared to 1.7 million crowns in previous quarter

* Net loss in Q1 was 49.5 million crowns compared to loss of 47.5 million crowns in previous quarter, loss 19.6 million crowns year ago

* Says has during Q1 focused on scale-up of mass production for deliveries to Dell

* Says costs related to transition to new products and volume ramp-up have been booked in Q1

* Total R&D expenses, included in both payroll and other operating expenses, amounted to 25.8 million crowns in Q1 2016, compared to 13.9 million crowns in Q4 2015 and 12.3 million crowns in Q1 2015

* Says aims to increase mass production capacity of flexible sensors to 2 million/ month from H1 2017

* Says plans further investments in 2018 generation Smart Cards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3630 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.