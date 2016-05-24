BRIEF-MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital Q1 revenue down to EUR 8.9 mln

May 24 (Reuters) - MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG :

* First-Quarter revenue for asset and investment manager that specialises in real assets came to 8.9 million euros ($9.98 million) (previous year: 17.2 million euros)

* Earnings before tax (EBT) for first three months came to 3.2 million euros

* For 2016 overall reiterates its expectation of revenue growth of at least 10 percent and an overproportional rise in pre-tax result (EBT)