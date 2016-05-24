FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital Q1 revenue down to EUR 8.9 mln
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 24, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital Q1 revenue down to EUR 8.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG :

* First-Quarter revenue for asset and investment manager that specialises in real assets came to 8.9 million euros ($9.98 million) (previous year: 17.2 million euros)

* Earnings before tax (EBT) for first three months came to 3.2 million euros

* For 2016 overall reiterates its expectation of revenue growth of at least 10 percent and an overproportional rise in pre-tax result (EBT) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.